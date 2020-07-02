Robert "Bobby" James Ploog, 62, of Amarillo was taken from this world much too soon on June 28, 2020.
Graveside service will be at 9:30 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m., at Winwood Village Apartments, outside of the clubhouse, 4421 Ridgecrest. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Bobby started his journey 6 weeks earlier than expected on January 12, 1958; being born to Robert "Bob" and Shirley Ploog in Fort Worth, TX. He attended South Lawn Elementary, Fannin Jr. High, and graduated from Amarillo High School. Bobby enjoyed playing computer games and playing on his tablet. One of Bobby's biggest thrills was being able to be part of the apartment "family" at Winwood Village Apartments. Bobby was always eager to share a story about one of his friends there. He was proud to be able to help his friends and neighbors by using his computer skills or by being able to deliver lunches in the complex. Bobby was happiest when he was doing for others.
Bobby's early arrival presented him with certain challenges through the years, but it also gave him a uniqueness with which he never met an unfriendly face as he brought so much joy into the lives of those who knew him. He will be remembered for his hearty laughter and beautiful smile. More recently, Bobby was excited beyond belief to become a Great Uncle to Scarlett and Damon. He wore his "Great Uncle" t-shirt frequently and proudly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Shirley Ploog.
Bobby is survived by sister, Susan Sledge and husband David of Amarillo, TX; nephew, Tyler Sledge and wife Stephanie; great niece Scarlett Sledge; great nephew, Damon Sledge all of Suffolk, VA; nephew, Eric Sledge and wife McKenna of Salt Lake City, UT; as well as extended family and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
