Robert James Slape, 79, of Amarillo passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 after a brave battle with Covid-19. Arrangements are in the care of Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Directors, 5400 Bell St in Amarillo.
Robert will lie in state for viewing on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 1pm to 5pm at Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Directors. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12pm in Memory Gardens Cemetery, 14200 S Interstate 27 in Amarillo with Cody Belcher officiating.
Robert was born April 23, 1941 in Chalk, Texas to parents Theran Lex Slape & Frances (Bartee) Slape. The family would relocate to Dumas, Texas where Robert was raised and received his education. In 1959 he would become the Valedictorian of his graduating class. He wrapped up his education by obtaining his Bachelor's degree in Physics from Texas A&M University in 1963.
Robert was a lifelong scientist, and would retire from Mason & Hanger-Silas Mason Company in 1997 after 33 years. Most of his career was spent at Pantex in research & development. He pioneered modern sea water desalination in the 1960s.
Robert's memories will be cherished by his beloved wife Marilyn (Bridges) Slape, son Doug Slape and wife Ellissa, daughter Pam Rueb and husband Jason; and his cherished grandchildren James Rueb, Chantel Keller, Joshua Slape, Christy Slape, and great-grandson Nathan Rueb. Robert also leaves behind many other loving family members and dear friends.
In leiu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation be made to your favorite charity
in honor of Robert James Slape.