Robert L. Hodges, 77, of Amarillo died September 1, 2020. Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, September 4, 2020, at Redeemer Christian Church with David Ritchie, of Redeemer Christian Church, and Dr. Howard Batson of First Baptist Church, officiating. A private family burial will take place prior to the service. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
