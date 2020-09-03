Robert L. Hodges, 77, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away peacefully at home early Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020.
Services will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Redeemer Christian Church with David Ritchie, of Redeemer Christian Church, and Dr. Howard Batson of First Baptist Church, officiating. Wearing of masks and social distancing is recommended.
A private family burial will take place prior to the service. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Robert was born in Canadian, Texas on November 12, 1942, to Oliver and Alma Hodges. In 1954 Robert moved with his family to Amarillo. Robert and his brothers had a love for guitars and would entertain the family, especially at Christmas time, with their musical talents. Robert continued to enjoy playing the guitar throughout his adult life, and all his kids have great memories of him strumming Spanish guitar music as well as great Merle Haggard tunes. Robert was a proud Tascosa Rebel and attended the high school the first year it was opened, graduating with the Class of 1961. Robert was an excellent athlete and competed in shot put at the 1961 Texas UIL State Track Meet his senior year, coming in second place to future Olympic Gold Medalist Randy Matson. He then attended the University of Arkansas on a track scholarship.
Returning to Amarillo, Robert entered into a very successful career in the electrical wholesale business, working for Graybar Electric, Westinghouse, and as General Manager for Cummins Supply of Amarillo. Robert enjoyed his professional relationships made over the years in this business and remained in close contact with many. After retiring from the electrical supply business, Robert earned both his stockbroker and real estate licenses. He worked with ERA Courtyard Realty for several years and developed many wonderful friendships there.
In 1964, Robert married Anndel McCarley. They had three children, Dane, Vandi and Michael. They divorced in 1985.
In 1987, Robert married Janice Poling and added her two children, Robert and Meredith, to his family. Robert and Janice enjoyed almost 33 years of marriage and had great times of travel and family enjoyment. Many people observed that they were one of those rare couples who truly enjoyed each other's company and seemed to have fun wherever they went together. As children began adding grandchildren to the family, big family gatherings were enjoyed by all. Lots of Sunday family dinners were spent together, as well as holidays and birthdays. Robert loved all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren immensely. They were truly his pride and joy!
Robert was a member of Paramount Terrace Christian Church/Hillside Christian Church and most recently attended Redeemer Christian Church. Robert's faith in his Savior Jesus Christ was what carried him through the hard days of his recent illness as he kept his eyes on his heavenly home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Bill, Jimmy, Don and Gary; brother-in-law Robert McCaffree; sister-in-law Theresia Hodges; and his beloved son, Michael, who died in 2012 in a tragic motorcycle accident.
Survivors include his wife, Janice; his son Dane Hodges and Tamara Tabor of Amarillo; his daughter Vandi Hodges and husband Lawson Stiff of Houston; his son Robert Poling and wife Wendy of Lenexa, Kansas; and his daughter Meredith Poling of Tulsa, Oklahoma; grandchildren Troy Hodges, McKinzie Hodges, Kolbi Graves, Cade Hodges, Jocelyn Hodges, Azra Hodges, Genevieve Poling and Audrey Poling; great-grandchildren Max Hodges, Millianna Hodges and A'Marii Santoyo; also his sister, Mary Simmers and husband David of Amarillo; daughter-in-law Dana Hodges of Yantis; and sisters-in-law Joyce Hodges, Deborah Beckham, Mary Dodson and Rita Holloway, all of Amarillo and Freddie Hodges of Dallas, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved dearly.
Visitation will be held at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, September 3, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to National Jewish Hospital in Denver, Colorado, for continuing research into Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
.