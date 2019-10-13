Robert LeRoy Jones, 81, of Amarillo, died Saturday, October 12, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Robert was born October 10, 1938 in Erwin, South Dakota to Robert and Opal Jones. He grew up in Brookings, South Dakota, and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman 2nd Class from 1956-1960. He married Patricia Sherwood on August 25, 1961 in Amarillo. Robert worked for Western Electric as an installer for 30 years. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Dorothy Ishmael. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Jones; two daughters, Kristi Jones of Austin and Shelli Sissell and husband David of Temple; and three grandsons, Dillon Sissell of San Antonio, Bradd Sissell of Dallas, and Luke Sissell of Amarillo.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019