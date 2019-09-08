Robert Lester Danford, 73, of Enochs, Texas and formerly of Pampa, passed away on September 5, 2019.
Services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Rev. Byron Williamson, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Mr. Danford was born September 22, 1945 in Strong City, Kansas to James and Helen Danford. He attended schools at Spring Creek and Pampa. Soon after high school he was drafted in the US Navy, serving faithfully for 6 years. On August 3, 1975 he married Bonnie Shelton; they have lived in the Texas Panhandle most of their married life. He was a working cowboy, working on various ranches all the way up to Montana, and did some farming as well. He was a longtime member of the WRCA and Leather and Lace Riding Club. He enjoyed working in his yard and taking care of his rose bushes. Robert also did leather work, making chaps and other leather goods. Being a lifelong cowboy, he loved a good horse and grilling out, but most importantly he loved his family; especially his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Yvonne Ingrum.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie of the home; 2 daughters, Cathy Schiffman and husband Benny of Pampa and Miranda Sue Danford of Sanford; 3 sons, Michael Danford and wife Chantel of Yoakum, Kevin Danford and wife Kelli of Amarillo, and Dustin Danford of Waldron, Arkansas; 10 grandchildren, Cody Schiffman, Dakota Schiffman, Tracy Boyd, Dianna Boyd, Britnee Reece, Logan Reece, J.P. Nel, Odene Nel, Molly Danford, and Jayce Danford; and 5 great grandchildren.
