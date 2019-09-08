Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lester Danford. View Sign Service Information Carmichael Whatley Funeral Directors - Pampa 600 N Ward Pampa , TX 79065 (806)-665-2323 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Lester Danford, 73, of Enochs, Texas and formerly of Pampa, passed away on September 5, 2019.



Services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Rev. Byron Williamson, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.



Mr. Danford was born September 22, 1945 in Strong City, Kansas to James and Helen Danford. He attended schools at Spring Creek and Pampa. Soon after high school he was drafted in the US Navy, serving faithfully for 6 years. On August 3, 1975 he married Bonnie Shelton; they have lived in the Texas Panhandle most of their married life. He was a working cowboy, working on various ranches all the way up to Montana, and did some farming as well. He was a longtime member of the WRCA and Leather and Lace Riding Club. He enjoyed working in his yard and taking care of his rose bushes. Robert also did leather work, making chaps and other leather goods. Being a lifelong cowboy, he loved a good horse and grilling out, but most importantly he loved his family; especially his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Yvonne Ingrum.



Survivors include his wife, Bonnie of the home; 2 daughters, Cathy Schiffman and husband Benny of Pampa and Miranda Sue Danford of Sanford; 3 sons, Michael Danford and wife Chantel of Yoakum, Kevin Danford and wife Kelli of Amarillo, and Dustin Danford of Waldron, Arkansas; 10 grandchildren, Cody Schiffman, Dakota Schiffman, Tracy Boyd, Dianna Boyd, Britnee Reece, Logan Reece, J.P. Nel, Odene Nel, Molly Danford, and Jayce Danford; and 5 great grandchildren.





Robert Lester Danford, 73, of Enochs, Texas and formerly of Pampa, passed away on September 5, 2019.Services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Rev. Byron Williamson, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.Mr. Danford was born September 22, 1945 in Strong City, Kansas to James and Helen Danford. He attended schools at Spring Creek and Pampa. Soon after high school he was drafted in the US Navy, serving faithfully for 6 years. On August 3, 1975 he married Bonnie Shelton; they have lived in the Texas Panhandle most of their married life. He was a working cowboy, working on various ranches all the way up to Montana, and did some farming as well. He was a longtime member of the WRCA and Leather and Lace Riding Club. He enjoyed working in his yard and taking care of his rose bushes. Robert also did leather work, making chaps and other leather goods. Being a lifelong cowboy, he loved a good horse and grilling out, but most importantly he loved his family; especially his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Yvonne Ingrum.Survivors include his wife, Bonnie of the home; 2 daughters, Cathy Schiffman and husband Benny of Pampa and Miranda Sue Danford of Sanford; 3 sons, Michael Danford and wife Chantel of Yoakum, Kevin Danford and wife Kelli of Amarillo, and Dustin Danford of Waldron, Arkansas; 10 grandchildren, Cody Schiffman, Dakota Schiffman, Tracy Boyd, Dianna Boyd, Britnee Reece, Logan Reece, J.P. Nel, Odene Nel, Molly Danford, and Jayce Danford; and 5 great grandchildren. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close