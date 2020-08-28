1/1
Robert Markwick "Bob" Skinner Jr.
1935 - 2020
Robert (Bob) Markwick Skinner, Jr., 85, of Amarillo, TX passed away July 30, 2020.

March 4, 1935 - July 30, 2020

Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Bob, the son of Rev. Dr. Robert M. Skinner, Sr. and Urma Lewis Skinner grew up in Westfield, New Jersey, where his father was the minister at the Presbyterian Church. He was a Boy Scout and earned his Eagle Scout Rank, and later in life was a Scoutmaster. In High School, he enjoyed diving, swimming, football, polo, and water polo.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. Upon his Honorable Military Discharge, he came to Amarillo, Texas where his father was the Pastor of First Presbyterian Church. He lived in Amarillo for the remainder of his life.

He was employed at Southwestern Public Service Company for forty-five years, where he started as a lineman and retired as a Senior Marketing Representative.

During his free time, he enjoyed home repairs, repairing cars, appliances, and electronics, and woodworking. He was the happiest camping, fishing, and off-roading in the New Mexico and Colorado Mountains.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Robert M. Skinner Sr. and Urma Lewis Skinner, and his wife Margaret Ann Skinner.

He is survived by his daughter Terese Skinner; son Robert (Bobby) M. Skinner III, his wife Jennifer and their children Katelyn Shelby Skinner and son Sean Robert Skinner; and stepdaughter Resa Joy.

In lieu of flowers and food, the family is asking that donations be given to either of the following organizations that support Military Veterans and their families.

Trinity Oaks https://trinityoaks.org/

Camp Hope https://ptsdusa.org/.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
