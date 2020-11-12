1/
Robert McPherson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert McPherson, age 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 9, 2020. The graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Silverton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Moore-Rose Visitation Center in Silverton. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Silverton. Robert Floyd McPherson was born on September 22, 1931 to Henry Houston McPherson and Leila Terry McPherson in Trinidad, Colorado. As a young boy Robert moved to the Lone Star Community in Texas with his family. He graduated from Silverton High School in 1949. He married the love of his life, Betty Laverne Dickerson on December 30, 1950. Their daughter Leila Jo and son Bobby Scott were born and they moved to the country to continue Robert's love of farming. He enjoyed playing baseball, fishing and hunting and had a love for music. He often said that he couldn't carry a tune in a bucket but could carry Betty's electric piano! They enjoyed square dancing, good country music and traveling together. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister and his loving wife of 56 years. He leaves to mourn his daughter, Leila Jo and David Smith of Amarillo, his son, Bobby Scott of Wellington, 5 granddaughters and four great grands. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to the Silverton Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Silverton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada
329 W. California
Floydada, TX 79235
(806) 983-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved