Robert McPherson, age 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 9, 2020. The graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Silverton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Moore-Rose Visitation Center in Silverton. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Silverton. Robert Floyd McPherson was born on September 22, 1931 to Henry Houston McPherson and Leila Terry McPherson in Trinidad, Colorado. As a young boy Robert moved to the Lone Star Community in Texas with his family. He graduated from Silverton High School in 1949. He married the love of his life, Betty Laverne Dickerson on December 30, 1950. Their daughter Leila Jo and son Bobby Scott were born and they moved to the country to continue Robert's love of farming. He enjoyed playing baseball, fishing and hunting and had a love for music. He often said that he couldn't carry a tune in a bucket but could carry Betty's electric piano! They enjoyed square dancing, good country music and traveling together. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister and his loving wife of 56 years. He leaves to mourn his daughter, Leila Jo and David Smith of Amarillo, his son, Bobby Scott of Wellington, 5 granddaughters and four great grands. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to the Silverton Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com
.