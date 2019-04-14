Robert Moses Trujillo, 73, of Clayton died April 9, 2019. Rosary will be recited at 8:00 A.M. on Monday, April 15, 2019 by Deacon P. Louis Montoya at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Clayton, New Mexico. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 AM following the Rosary with Fr. Joel Bugas as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Clayton Memorial Cemetery. Please visit www.hassfuneralhome.com to view the online obituary and sign the guestbook. Hass Funeral Directors, Inc. , Clayton, New Mexico
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019