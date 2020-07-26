1/1
Robert "Robby" Mulherin
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Robby" Mulherin 68, of Amarillo died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Amarillo.

Private family services will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.

Robby was born in Amarillo. He was an avid photographer and worked for the Amarillo Globe News for more than 30 years. During his career, he documented much of the history of Amarillo. He had a passion for weather pictures, especially lightning storms.

He married Judy LaVigne on April 5, 2007 in Amarillo.

He is survived by his wife; three daughter, Jennifer, Heather and Autumn; two sons, Matt and Trent; his mother, Wanda; one sister Julie and nine grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved