Robert "Robby" Mulherin 68, of Amarillo died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Amarillo.Private family services will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.Robby was born in Amarillo. He was an avid photographer and worked for the Amarillo Globe News for more than 30 years. During his career, he documented much of the history of Amarillo. He had a passion for weather pictures, especially lightning storms.He married Judy LaVigne on April 5, 2007 in Amarillo.He is survived by his wife; three daughter, Jennifer, Heather and Autumn; two sons, Matt and Trent; his mother, Wanda; one sister Julie and nine grandchildren.