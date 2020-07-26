My condolences to all of family and friends. Even though we are related, Robby was 11 years older than me so we never had many chances to spend a lot of moments together. I will never forget his kindness to me when around 19 years old I had caught the photography bug. He showed me around his digs at Globe News and many of his pictures he had taken. We talked about what photo items to start out with, where to buy black and white equipment, and what makes a good picture. What he did that day was share his passion and experience. I have never forgotten that and will always remember him as a talented photographer, artist, crazy wit and layer upon layers of kindness. RIP Robby. ❤

Kaki Mulherin Johnson

Family