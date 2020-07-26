1/1
Robert "Robby" Mulherin
1951 - 2020
Robert "Robby" Mulherin 68, of Amarillo died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Amarillo.

Private family services will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.

Robby was born in Amarillo. He was an avid photographer and worked for the Amarillo Globe News for more than 30 years. During his career, he documented much of the history of Amarillo. He had a passion for weather pictures, especially lightning storms.

He married Judy LaVigne on April 5, 2007 in Amarillo.

He is survived by his wife; three daughter, Jennifer, Heather and Autumn; two sons, Matt and Trent; his mother, Wanda; one sister Julie and nine grandchildren.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo
2800 South Osage
Amarillo, TX 79103
(806) 374-1500
Memories & Condolences

16 entries
July 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family Judy during this difficult time.
Peggy Longoria
Coworker
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kim Whipkey
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Rest In Peace Robby.
Darlene Mulherin Bateman
Family
July 24, 2020
Rest in peace, Robby! Will miss your sharp-edged sense of humor. You were the most talented photographer I ever worked with over the course of 42 years.
Greg Ciskowski
Friend
July 24, 2020
We have so many memories of Robbie. His humor, laughter and his teasing will never be forgotten. Our prayers are with his beautiful family.
Roger and Karon Smith
Family
July 24, 2020
Got to know Robby when he was an umpire for the YMCA youth baseball kids. Naturally we had a few umpire/coach disagreements but at the end of the day he was fair and earned your respect. The YMCA, coaches and kids were all lucky to have Robby in our lives during that time. His passion for baseball and the kids didn’t go unnoticed. A really good man!
David Townsend
Friend
July 24, 2020
My condolences to all of family and friends. Even though we are related, Robby was 11 years older than me so we never had many chances to spend a lot of moments together. I will never forget his kindness to me when around 19 years old I had caught the photography bug. He showed me around his digs at Globe News and many of his pictures he had taken. We talked about what photo items to start out with, where to buy black and white equipment, and what makes a good picture. What he did that day was share his passion and experience. I have never forgotten that and will always remember him as a talented photographer, artist, crazy wit and layer upon layers of kindness. RIP Robby. ❤
Kaki Mulherin Johnson
Family
July 24, 2020
Robert, I enjoyed our time at the Amarillo Globe-News, we covered a lot fires, the Oprah Trial and the flood in Amarillo, you were the best of all the photographers I worked with, we watched a lot of people come and go, thanks for being my friend and co-worker, Henry Bargas
Henry Bargas
Coworker
July 24, 2020
July 24, 2020
Will always have memories of Robby as a childhood friend of our families!! Love, Lolly
Lora Putney
Friend
July 23, 2020
Rest In Peace Uncle Robby! You will be missed. Praying for you and yours.
Love,
Justin, Lisa Bennett & Merrit
Justin Henderson
Family
July 23, 2020
You were a great friend always full of fun and surprises......you'll be greatly missed by all .....
Gregory Micetich
July 23, 2020
I just don’t know what to say. We grew up together and lost track as the years went by, but last year we visited and it was like only a few days had passed. We shared so much, but let so much pass us by. I’ll always remember Monument Lake, Pecos Baldy, golf, that first photo coming up in the developer tray.
Peace and love to all the family, RIP Robbie.
Gale Henslee
Friend
July 23, 2020
Robert was a good friend of mine. We enjoyed many fun and competitive times on the baseball field. Shocked at such a terrible loss.
Don Keller
Friend
July 23, 2020
He had such a sense of humor. Truly thought he was good guy I was so amazed by his photography and all the history of places in Amarillo. He will be missed.
Jenita Turner
Friend
