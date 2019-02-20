Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Papa" Nemoede. View Sign

Robert "Papa" Nemoede, 73, of Amarillo, died Saturday, February 16, 2019.



Memorial services will be at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Village Park Church, 13000 Golden with Ronnie Nemoede officiating.



Papa was born on April 5, 1945 in Dalhart, Texas to Elnora and Vernon Nemoede. He had been a delivery driver for Coca Cola for 17 years. Papa enjoyed playing golf and fishing even though he couldn't catch a fish. He was a member of Village Park Church.



He married Ida Morrow on November 19, 1976 in Clovis, New Mexico.



He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters; two brothers; one granddaughter; and one great-grandson.



He is survived by his wife, Ida, of the home; eight children, Terry Fore, Teresa Bates, Bobby Nemoede, Ronnie Nemoede, Joe Nemoede, Michelle Nemoede, Jason Nemoede, and a special lady that loved he with all his heart like a daughter, Stephanie White Archer; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren.



Special thanks to Deryn, his granddaughter, for taking care of him for the last month and his nurse for the last year, Yvonne, numerous friends and other family.

