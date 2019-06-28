Robert Nicholas McCrary of Amarillo Tx, died Sat. June 22,2019. Services scheduled at a later date. Arrangements made by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel.
Robert "Nick" McCrary was born in Amarillo October 31, 1947 to Robert Elmer and Alva Jean McCrary. Nick attended Olson Park Elementary school, Davy Crockett junior high and graduated from Tascosa high school in 1965. After high school Nick attended West Texas State University and because of the Vietnam war he enlisted in the US Army Reserve unit in Amarillo. He loved airplanes, flying, old movies, and music. Nick was also a model car and train collector. He worked in sales for 40+ years and never met a stranger; he was passionate about talking to new people. He was a loving father and a very proud grandfather.
The family knows Nick is in heaven looking down and they will be together again someday.
Donations can be made to in Nicks name.
Nick is preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents Walter and Cora Cabelitz,and his sister Susan Jean Smith.
Nick is survived by his daughter Nicole and husband Josh Roeder, his grand daughter Kinsley Roeder, and two nephews Armand and Kevin Smith.
