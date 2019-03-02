Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Saylor. View Sign

Robert "Bob" Saylor, 66, of Amarillo passed away February 28, 2019. He is being remembered as a man of God, as "Pops" and as a devout Cubs fan. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cecile, and by his two children, son Nathan with wife Mary Catherine, and daughter Meagan with husband Tyler, and four grandchildren, Kendall, Addison, Berkley, and Wyatt, and beloved dog Harley.



Bob was heavily involved in prison ministries, devoted a lot of time to being a leader in men's ministries, and attended promise keepers for many years.



The family will receive visitors at 2332 Hawthorne Drive in Amarillo from 4-6pm on Saturday, March 2nd. There will be a private graveside funeral reserved for family only.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019

