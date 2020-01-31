Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Spray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Spray, 86, of Amarillo, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday at Crossroads Country Church, 14425 FM 1541, with Bro. Bob Miller officiating. Burial will be at Llano East Cemetery. Bob was born February 26, 1933 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He graduated from high school in Waterbury, Connecticut, before proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955. He went on to serve two additional years in the Air Force Civil Service. Bob married Martha May "Pat" Watson in 1955 in Amarillo. He worked for Sears & Roebuck for two years prior to going to Mason and Hanger Pantex, where he worked as an engineer for 32 years. After his retirement, he went back to Pantex as a contractor until full retirement. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed collecting trains, especially HO trains. He was active in the Boy Scouts for many years, and was himself an Eagle Scout. He was one of the founders of the Atomic Energy Merit Badge in 1969. Bob was also an active member of Crossroads Country Church. He sang in the choir at various churches for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pat Spray in 2017; and a sister, Betty Hamm. Survivors include three daughters, Cheryl Petit and husband Etienne, Deanna Smith and husband Mark, and Robin Pritchet and husband Michael all of Amarillo; a sister, Nancy Prymak Pratt of Washington, DC; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. The family suggests memorials may be made to Crossroads Country Church; or to Boy Scouts of America, Golden Spread Council, 401 Tascosa Rd. Amarillo, TX 79124.









