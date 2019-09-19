Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Stedman Curl. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

"Death never catches a wise man unprepared."



Robert Stedman Curl, 92, of Amarillo, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from natural causes.



Bob was born in Helena, Arkansas, on January 28, 1927 to Charles Clyde Curl and Jesse Harkness Curl. He attended Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He graduated as an Ensign USN in 1947 with the Class of 48-A, the last of the three-year War Classes. After several tours of duty in the Navy, he resigned his Commission in the Navy and in 1950 married Glenna Wright Robertson of Norfolk Virginia and returned to Arkansas to help his ailing father in the family lumber business. Bob was recalled to the Korean Was in 1951 and served until 1953.



He entered the Life Insurance Business in 1954 and recently retired after a distinguished career with Northwestern Mutual Life of over 50 years.



Bob had a lifelong love of sailing and he and Glenna had many wonderful sailing adventures with friends from Lake Meredith to Virginia and Maine. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved to hunt and fish and skied the mountains of Colorado well into his 80's. He lived by and taught his grandchildren the Honor Code and the importance of doing things right or not at all. Bob never met a stranger and had a personality that filled a room.



Bob was a Presbyterian. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Laura Gene Baker; a brother, Charles Clyde Curl, Jr.; and sister Jess Harkness Wilson.



Survivors include his wife of 69 years; a daughter, Glenna Denton and husband John, of Amarillo; a son Charles Curl and wife Jackie, of Amarillo; and grandchildren, Lindsay Anne Curl, John Curl Denton, Elizabeth Harkness Denton, Caitlin Caye Curl, Cristin Camile Curl, and Charlie Clyde Curl.



Arrangements are being handled by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.



The family also wants to thank Bob's wonderful Caregivers; Shannon, Tanya, and Melinda for their loving care.



The family will be at home Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 2:00 P.M.-4:00 P.M.



Sign the online guestbook at





"Death never catches a wise man unprepared."Robert Stedman Curl, 92, of Amarillo, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from natural causes.Bob was born in Helena, Arkansas, on January 28, 1927 to Charles Clyde Curl and Jesse Harkness Curl. He attended Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He graduated as an Ensign USN in 1947 with the Class of 48-A, the last of the three-year War Classes. After several tours of duty in the Navy, he resigned his Commission in the Navy and in 1950 married Glenna Wright Robertson of Norfolk Virginia and returned to Arkansas to help his ailing father in the family lumber business. Bob was recalled to the Korean Was in 1951 and served until 1953.He entered the Life Insurance Business in 1954 and recently retired after a distinguished career with Northwestern Mutual Life of over 50 years.Bob had a lifelong love of sailing and he and Glenna had many wonderful sailing adventures with friends from Lake Meredith to Virginia and Maine. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved to hunt and fish and skied the mountains of Colorado well into his 80's. He lived by and taught his grandchildren the Honor Code and the importance of doing things right or not at all. Bob never met a stranger and had a personality that filled a room.Bob was a Presbyterian. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Laura Gene Baker; a brother, Charles Clyde Curl, Jr.; and sister Jess Harkness Wilson.Survivors include his wife of 69 years; a daughter, Glenna Denton and husband John, of Amarillo; a son Charles Curl and wife Jackie, of Amarillo; and grandchildren, Lindsay Anne Curl, John Curl Denton, Elizabeth Harkness Denton, Caitlin Caye Curl, Cristin Camile Curl, and Charlie Clyde Curl.Arrangements are being handled by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.The family also wants to thank Bob's wonderful Caregivers; Shannon, Tanya, and Melinda for their loving care.The family will be at home Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 2:00 P.M.-4:00 P.M.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close