Robert Warren Bauman, Sr., 91, went peacefully to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Amarillo, Texas.Born on December 26, 1928, in Amarillo, Bob was the second born son of Christine Oliphant and Edwin Rudolph (Rudy) Bauman, Sr. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1947 and then attended the University of Texas in Austin on a track scholarship and walked on the "Short Horns" football squad. He graduated in 1952 with a BBA from the UT School of Business. He is member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and is a Life Member of the Texas Exes. Affectionately nicknamed, "Bunk," he married his beautiful college sweetheart, Frances Schneider, from Austin, on August 1, 1952. The two were married for 66 years. Bunk served our country as a Lieutenant in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Michigan. Later, in 1954, the young couple settled in Bob's hometown of Amarillo, Texas, where they raised their four children. Together, they faithfully served and supported first St Joseph's Catholic Church and then Saint Mary's Catholic Cathedral, the community they loved so much. For many years, Bunk worked with his dad at the Rudy Bauman Lumber Company while at the same time enjoying his passion as a custom and speculative homebuilder and remodeler. He built their lovely home on Tawney Avenue where they shared their lives for nearly 60 years. He worked in Amarillo commercial real estate as an investor, developer, broker and landlord. We are thankful for Pauline Erwin, who was his trusted office manager and dear friend for 36 years. Special thanks to Dale Swan and Harry Webb, trusted friends and business advisors. Bunk and Frances enjoyed countless visits to "The Rim," their special spot at Horseshoe Canyon in the Palo Duro Canyon. They also enjoyed many getaways together at Camp Ceniza, their beautiful Lake Travis retreat in the Austin hill country that they shared with their brother and sister in law, Jack and Ellie Schneider, and their combined 10 children and their families.Bob is survived by their four children, Dr. Robert Bauman Jr. (Michelle), Eddy Bauman (Martha), Jennie Bauman Loftis (Mike), and Carl Bauman, (Shawnee). His legacy of 13 grandchildren include: Jennie Bauman Knapp (Nick), Elizabeth Bauman Daniel (Seth), Jeremy Bauman, Win Bauman, Bass Bauman (Blaire), Mary Martha Bauman Hesseler (Patrick), John Bauman, Patrick Bauman, Warren Loftis (Bethany), Mollie Frances Thompson (Clark), Teal Loftis (Lauren), Peyton Loftis (Jenny) and Leisa Bauman. His legacy also includes 9 great grandchildren: Carter Knapp, Jane Louise Hesseler, Keller Loftis, Crawford Loftis, Mary June Thompson, Bonnie Thompson, Teal Thompson, Leigh Loftis, Tinsley Loftis, and Finley Gray Loftis, with 2 more on the way. Bob is also survived by Dr. John (Jack) Phillip Schneider, Sr. and wife Ellie, and many beloved nieces, nephews and second cousins.Our family would like to extend our grateful and ongoing appreciation to the many that helped us care for Bunk, including Beatrice Abeyta, Rudy Ramirez and particularly, our Lisa Carrillo. We are grateful for Misty Castro and her team of amazing caregivers at Bivins Pointe, for their professional and loving care. Bunk will be remembered as a loving son, loyal brother, faithful husband, excellent father, utmost friend, servant leader, honorable soldier, natural athlete, builder, avid tennis player, favorite grandfather, lover of God.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Queen of Angels, Austin Texas, St Mary's Catholic Cathedral, or the BSA Hospice of the Southwest in Amarillo. The family will gather for a small private graveside service. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020

