Robert Wayne Mullican, who resided in Marietta, Georgia, was born June 20, 1936 in Grand Saline, Texas and passed away June 4, 2019. Bob is survived by his wife, Mollie and their children, and is preceded in death by his son, Wayne and daughter, Theresa. His living children; Dave (Teresa), Steve (Elena) and Bigi (Jeff) and his brother Tommy (Pat), along with seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many friends have also felt this loss. Bob enlisted in the Navy in 1954 and rose to the commissioned rank of Lieutenant Commander. After serving twenty-two years and two tours in Vietnam, he retired in 1976 with distinction and honor. Bob then worked with the Institute of Nuclear Power Operators. He served all over the world as a recognized expert in nuclear power plant operations and training. He retired from his second distinguished career in 1999. Bob's later roles as grandfather and patriarch were appreciated by the entire family. He enjoyed traveling abroad, golfing with his sons and working out daily. He cherished time with his grandchildren and spent many afternoons taking them to the movies or attending their various events. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .





