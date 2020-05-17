Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Wayne Scarth. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Wayne Scarth, 91, passed from his earthly home Friday, May 15, 2020, to join his Father in heaven.



Bob was born August 17, 1928 to Willard and Leila (Clark) Scarth in Higgins. He was raised in Lipscomb county, attending school in Booker, where he graduated as the 1945 senior class president.



Bob attended the University of Oklahoma where he received his degree in Petroleum Engineering. He spent his summers working with harvest crews during which time he met his bride of 56 years, Shirley Joan Smith of Fredonia, Kansas. From this union three children were born, Stanley, Sherri and Kayla.



Bob was a dedicated servant of God, serving as a deacon in the Baptist church most of his life. He was a member of First Baptist Church Amarillo, Gideons International and volunteered for High Plains Food Bank and Heal the City.



Following 24 years with JM Huber, Bob founded Scarth Oil & Gas in Amarillo. After a successful career, he retired and traveled with Joan across the country in their RV, spending their winters in South Texas. Joan passed away in 2005 after a battle with cancer.



In May of 2007, Bob married Angela Witt. They spent 13 wonderful years together, serving the Lord daily.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joan, and siblings Jack Scarth and Sue Hershey.



Survivors include his wife Angela, of the home; son Stan (and Renee) Scarth, of Amarillo; daughters Sherri Vance (and Mike Scanlan), of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Kayla (and Jerry) Parvin, of Booker; step daughter Sue White of Amarillo; grandchildren Christina Ford, of Austin, Jerod Vance, Dustin Vance and Heather Rohlmeier, all of Oklahoma City, Kari Bailey, of Amarillo, Joni Yara and Reed Parvin, of Booker, Shasta Cooke, of Amarillo, and 17 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Dale Scarth, of Fort Worth; sister-in-law Lucy Hilford, of Amarillo; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Services will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Due to COVID19 circumstances, a private chapel service and graveside service will be held. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Bvld.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Heal the City, 609 S. Carolina, Amarillo, TX 79106, First Baptist Church of Amarillo, 1208 S. Tyler St., Amarillo, TX 79101 or a .





