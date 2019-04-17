Robert William Bryant, 86, of Perryton died April 10, 2019. Robert W. Bryant Sr., 86, of Perryton died April 10th, 2019 in Perryton. Memorial Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Perryton, officiated by Rev. Richard Laverty, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery in Amarillo. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Perryton. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
