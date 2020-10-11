Rochelle Conner Ford, 62 of Amarillo died October 4, 2020. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, memorial services will be held for immediate family at graveside at a later date. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home. Rochelle was born April 11, 1958 in Lockney, TX to Fred Conner and Peggy Collier Conner. She grew up in Plainview, TX and Guymon, OK. Her family moved to Amarillo and Rochelle graduated from Amarillo High School in 1976. She worked in the savings & loan and home decorating businesses until she became a Cosmetologist in the 1990's. She was a Cosmetologist until she retired to help take of her aging parents. She enjoyed gardening, cooking out and watching old movies. She loved plants and animals and was a member of the ASPCA. Most of all, she loved life, her family, and her cats & dogs. Rochelle was truly loved by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Peggy, and her sister Renetta Conner Fletcher. Rochelle is survived by husband, John Ford; 2 sisters, Roxane Conner Furnish and husband Bing, Denison, TX, Rhonda Conner Pritchard and husband Mike, Glendale, AZ; 4 nephews; and 2 nieces. Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com