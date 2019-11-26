Rocio Espinoza Gomez, 46, of Perryton died November 23, 2019. Rocio Espinoza Gomez, 46, of Perryton, Texas, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. Rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Perryton, and mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, also at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Father Cesar Gomez will be officiating, and burial will follow in Ochiltree Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019