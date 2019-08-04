Rockie Shelton, 69, of Plainview died on July 18, 2019. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Rockie was born September 11, 1949 in Amarillo, Texas to Johnnie and Neva (Walker) Shelton. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1967. Rockie married Cindy Frisbie on December 11, 1977 in Amarillo. He worked for the railroad for 41 years retiring from BNSF. He loved his dog, Bubba and was always working on a hobby. He loved to barbecue.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cindy Shelton; a daughter, Brandy Williams, a sister, Judy Kelley; three grandchildren, Landon Teague, Dillon Roten, Brayden Howard and one great granddaughter, Aubree.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019