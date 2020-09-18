Rodney Delbert Ingersoll, 73, of Amarillo, TX, passed from this life on September 9, 2020, after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.



There will be a Memorial service held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the First United Pentecostal Church, Canyon, TX with Rev. Larry Ellis officiating.



Rodney was born in Portland, OR to Delbert and Stella Pearl Ingersoll on April 6, 1947. He married Linda Gilmer Ingersoll on December 6, 1985 in Amarillo, TX. He worked as a Professional Painter for various construction companies throughout his career. He attended church at the First United Pentecostal Church of Canyon, TX.



Rodney is preceded in death by his father Delbert Ingersoll, his mother Stella Pearl Moore, and brother Alan Stewart.



Rodney is survived by his wife Linda Ingersoll, his son Heath Ingersoll (wife Dawnita), daughter Paula Ingersoll, son Anthony Ingersoll (wife Molly) and son Andrew Ingersoll all of Amarillo, TX, brother Jimmy Ingersoll of Amarillo, TX, sister Kathleen Wara of St. Charles, IL, brother Joe Del Ingersoll of Tulsa, OK, sister Jolynn Williams of Grand Junction, CO and brother Scot Stewart of Grand Junction, CO, Step Mother, Mary Jo Ingersoll of Pryor, OK, 5 grandchildren, Darius Samuels, Savannah Emile, McKenzie Ingersoll, Caleb Ingersoll, Rodney Ingersoll and numerous nieces and nephews.



