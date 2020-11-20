Rodney William Craft, age 54, gained his angel wings on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born to James and June Craft in North Tonawanda, New York.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Craft, a brother, Robert Craft, and his beloved granddaughter Abigail Craft who met him at the gates of heaven.
Rodney leaves behind his children, Catherine Smith (Barney), Cindy Craft (Isaac), and Shane Craft, his mother June Craft, grandchildren, Isaiah, Ian, Isaac, Ivan, Illias, Tonya, Kristi, Skylar and Zackary, his siblings, James Craft (Wendy), and Rebecca Craft, ex-wife, Cynthia Craft and many dear nieces and nephews.
Rodney will be remembered by his family, friends and work family at Tyson Foods for his kind and generous nature, and his devotion to his children and grandchildren.
Services are under the Direction of the Memorial Park Funeral Home & Memorial Park Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM with a rosary service at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 beginning at 10 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Donations may be made to St Mary's Catholic Church. Visit Memorialparkamarillo.com
to leave words of condolence for the family.