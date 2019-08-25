Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Fenlaw. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Fenlaw, 94, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Celebration of Life services will be at 11am Friday, August 30, in Trinity Fellowship Church Student Ministry Center, 5000 Hollywood Road, with Pastors Kyle Wilkinson and John Love officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7pm Thursday, August 29, at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive.The youngest of 9 children, Roger was born June 26, 1925 in Dallas County to Dr. James Alexander and Velda Hamilton Fenlaw. He was a 1942 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1948. Roger enlisted at age 17 in the Army Air Corp, serving in Italy during World War II. As a waist gunner on a B-17, he participated in many bombing raids over Germany until Hitler surrendered in 1945. After his honorable discharge in September 1945, Roger married Ada Jett in Dallas on October 29, 1945. Ada preceded him in death on August 22, 2016, after over 70 years of marriage. Always an active man, Roger served on numerous boards, including Life Challenge, Salvation Army, and Faith City Mission. While raising 4 children, he and his wife served as Sunday School teachers to third-graders for many years. He helped establish Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship in Amarillo and taught a senior adult Sunday School class at Trinity Fellowship Church for 20 years. Roger was a career salesman and a long-time Gideon, serving as President for 3 years. Roger was a man of great faith, devoted to his Lord and to his family. He was a big presence in all of our lives, and he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his children, Mark Fenlaw and wife Becky of Austin, Rick Fenlaw and wife Robin of Wichita Falls, Pamela Fenlaw of Amarillo, and Jim Fenlaw of Sebastapol, CA; six grandchildren, Jay and wife Emily, Reid, Sarah, Frank and wife Stephanie, Molly, Meredith Johnson and husband Austin, and five great grandchildren. The family suggests memorials be to .





