Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Wade Yoakum. View Sign Service Information Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 (806)-698-8085 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Bacon Heights Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Wade Yoakum passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 55 years at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, followed by a reception at Bacon Heights Baptist Church, Lubbock. A tribute of Roger's life may be found at



Roger was born on October 29, 1963 to Pat and Joan (Fisher) Yoakum in Lubbock and graduated from Lorenzo High School. He received a bachelor's degree in Advertising from Texas Tech University. Roger returned to Texas Tech to earn his LCDC license. Roger started his career as a substance abuse counselor at Starlight Recovery Center, Kerrville. Moving back to Lubbock he worked for Lubbock Managed Care. Following Lubbock Managed Care, Roger moved to Amarillo and worked for ARAD. Currently Roger was working at Amarillo Transitional Treatment Center. He was a member of Canyon First United Methodist Church. Roger loved sports and rooted for the Houston Astros, LA Lakers, Dallas Cowboys and Texas Tech Red Raiders. His greatest gift was his son Patrick and his greatest accomplishments were being a Dad and on September 16, 2019, celebrating twenty-six years sober.



Survivors include his son, Patrick Wade Yoakum; parents, Pat and Joan Yoakum; sister, Patti Ketron; nephew, Jeffery Ketron; niece, Joni Ketron all of Lubbock; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; along with many beloved friends.



He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Rickey Ketron.



The family of Roger Yoakum would appreciate memorial donations to be given to the Amarillo Transitional Treatment Center C/O Plainview Serenity Center, P.O. Box 278, Plainview, Texas 79073 in his memory.

Roger Wade Yoakum passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 55 years at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, followed by a reception at Bacon Heights Baptist Church, Lubbock. A tribute of Roger's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net , where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.Roger was born on October 29, 1963 to Pat and Joan (Fisher) Yoakum in Lubbock and graduated from Lorenzo High School. He received a bachelor's degree in Advertising from Texas Tech University. Roger returned to Texas Tech to earn his LCDC license. Roger started his career as a substance abuse counselor at Starlight Recovery Center, Kerrville. Moving back to Lubbock he worked for Lubbock Managed Care. Following Lubbock Managed Care, Roger moved to Amarillo and worked for ARAD. Currently Roger was working at Amarillo Transitional Treatment Center. He was a member of Canyon First United Methodist Church. Roger loved sports and rooted for the Houston Astros, LA Lakers, Dallas Cowboys and Texas Tech Red Raiders. His greatest gift was his son Patrick and his greatest accomplishments were being a Dad and on September 16, 2019, celebrating twenty-six years sober.Survivors include his son, Patrick Wade Yoakum; parents, Pat and Joan Yoakum; sister, Patti Ketron; nephew, Jeffery Ketron; niece, Joni Ketron all of Lubbock; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; along with many beloved friends.He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Rickey Ketron.The family of Roger Yoakum would appreciate memorial donations to be given to the Amarillo Transitional Treatment Center C/O Plainview Serenity Center, P.O. Box 278, Plainview, Texas 79073 in his memory. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close