Roger Wayne Lawrence Lt. Colonel, Retired, 86, of Amarillo, TX died on June 10, 2020.
Graveside services will be in Llano Cemetery at 11:00 A.M., Monday, June 15, 2020. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.
Roger was born in Cleveland, OH on August 11, 1933, to Herman and Betty Stender Lawrence. He graduated from high school in Cleveland and attended Ohio State University.
With an interest in flying, Roger joined the United States Air Force and became a pilot, flying F101's, B52's, and a Cessna FAC (Forward Air Controller) in Vietnam. He also served in Taiwan and several bases in the U.S.
The Air Force brought Roger to Amarillo where he met and married Sue Whittington Delashaw. Roger and Sue enjoyed many golf trips to Singing Hills, CA with friends. He loved playing golf at the Amarillo Country Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Grant, and a stepdaughter Georgeanne Delashaw Churchman.
Roger is survived by his wife, Sue; stepson, Ben Delashaw, and wife Beverly; grandson, Dillon Churchman; granddaughters, Candace, and Lindsey Brooks; cousins, Paul Lawrence of Pepper Pike, OH and wife Trish, and Eddie Moeller of Brunswick Hills, OH.
Special thank you's and blessings to everyone at Interim Home Health and Hospice, especially April Rojas for "going above and beyond the call of duty" for Roger and all of us.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Salvation Army, 500 S. Harrison, Amarillo, TX 79101.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.