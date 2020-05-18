Roland Aye, 68, of Amarillo died May 15, 2020. Graveside Services are scheduled for Tuesday May 19, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Llano Cemetery East. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Funeral Directors of Amarillo. A Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday May 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 18 to May 19, 2020