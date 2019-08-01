Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald "Ronnie" Cromer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald "Ronnie" Dewayne Cromer passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, July 29th, 2019. Funeral services will be held 4:00 pm, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Charles Yeager officiating from North Amarillo Church of Christ. Family will be receiving friends from 5:30 to 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Lagrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel.



He was the eldest son of R.D. and Aleene Cromer, born March 9th, 1947. The family moved around a lot but he ultimately graduated from Melrose High School in 1965. He was drafted into the US Army and honorably discharged after serving from October 1966 to October 1968. When he moved to Amarillo, he met and married his wife Barbara. They celebrated their 50th anniversary this year on June 24th.



In Amarillo, he worked for the city then returned to school at Texas State Technical Institute. He worked multiple jobs while attending classes, going to work for the State of Texas once he graduated. He went to work for Pantex in 1979, retiring in 2016 after working there 37 years.



Throughout his life he enjoyed the outdoors, golfing, fishing and hunting. He especially enjoyed deer hunting and his hole in the one at Ross Rogers. In retirement, he volunteered at the church, continued to golf, play pool at the Amarillo Senior Citizen's Center and give his friends and family a hard time.



He is preceded in death by his father and his grandson Levi Rush.



He is survived by his mother, wife and two children, Tonya Rush of Ragland, NM and Lonnie Cromer of Amarillo. He has three siblings, brother Jerry Cromer of Indianapolis, IN, sisters Shirley Blair and Suzie Sual both of Amarillo. He has three other grandchildren, Daniel, Sadie and Ivan Rush, four great grandchildren, more in-laws, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and friends than you can shake a stick at.



He will be missed every day.





