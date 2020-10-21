Ron Edmondson left for paradise at 8:10 a.m. on October 19, 2020, to meet his Lord and Savior for breakfast before their round of golf.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Washington Avenue Christian Church with Jim Shelburne officiating. Burial is private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Ron was born August 13, 1942, in Phillips, TX to Julian and Zelda Edmondson.
He was a faithful member of Washington Avenue Christian Church. His leadership allowed him to serve as an Elder at Paramount Terrace Christian Church. Ron also was a member of the Amarillo Rotary West Club and the Executive Club. He acquired Elliott Office Supply in 1978 with his partners. After years of growth and acquiring other businesses it is known today as Officewise.
Ron married Kay Holliday on May 22, 1971, beginning an extraordinary life and loving relationship of 49 years. He was the love of Kay's life as well as an unselfish, devoted, and loving father who always put God and his family first.
He loved playing golf and took every opportunity to apply many life lessons. He stated that "One of those things I like most about the game is there are no umpires or referees. It puts a premium on personal honesty to count your own score and play by the rules. There are very few things in life more important than honesty."
Survivors include his wife, Kay Edmondson; three sons, Cary Edmondson, Kyle Edmondson and wife Michelle, of Amarillo, and Cory Edmondson and wife Angie, of Kerrville, TX; his sister, Gay Kollmar and husband Ben, of Amarillo; niece, Sara; nephew Reagan; eleven grandchildren, Cassie, A.J., Sam, Julia, Colton, Grant, Luke, Nicholas, Joshua, Zachary, and Jaxon; and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be to Washington Avenue Christian Church, 3800 South Washington St., Amarillo, TX 79110, or a charity of your choice
