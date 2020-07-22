Ron came into this world the first-born son of Joy and Ronnie Rice on January 17, 1962 in Amarillo. Ron spent his childhood growing up in Pampa and attended Pampa High School and then went on to attend Texas Tech University where he graduated in 1987. Ron was one of the first family members to move to the Permian Basin in 1989 and help with the start-up of the family Business of Reliant Holdings where he supported, lead, encouraged, and mentored co-workers and family. Ron worked just about every position in the company in the early years to support the business but settled in as the Senior Division Manager for Reliant Distribution for the last 25 years. Ron was a key part of the Executive Management Team at Reliant and key in the growth and success of Reliant Distribution. Ron loved working on the family ranch as well and continued for the last 30 years to grow the family's ranching business. If you knew Ron, you know he loved life, loved to laugh, and loved people. The stories and laughs throughout all of Ron's life brought joy to his family and friends and anyone who had the pleasure to visit with him. Ron loved the outdoors and created countless memories hunting and fishing with those he loved. To say Ron was a competitor would be putting it lightly. A game of gin, dominoes, golf, softball, or any sporting event with Ron and you would know immediately he came to win. That competitive spirit was shown most in his love of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, he was their biggest fan. Ron was a loving husband to the love of his life, Colene. As a father, Ron was stern and principled and loved his girls and their families, proud of each and every one of them and the women they have grown up to be. As a son, he showed the utmost respect and love for Joy and Ronnie. For all the friends he gathered along life's journey, there was only one Ron, faithful, always there, and always adding and introducing new faces, and always bringing the fun and laughter. Ron was gifted in storytelling and captivating his friends with his sense of humor and jokes. He was an expert at ribbing his friends and often found their limits only to have them laughing again in no time. Most importantly, Ron loved the Lord and shared often the good news.Ron was preceded in death by grandparents, Bernice and Gus Rice, Jessie Lee and Fred Vanderburg and Darlene Vanderburg; and a cousin, Vandy Vanderburg.Ron is Survived by his wife, Colene Rice; daughters, Elizabeth Skloss and husband Ryan, Rachel Sprouse and husband Dennis, Tracy Lester and husband Will, and Megan Rice; step daughters, Christen Vogler and husband Craig, Allyssa Pagel and husband Erik; grandchildren, Augustus Sprouse, Weston Sprouse, Andrew Vogler, and Red Pagel; parents, Joy and Ronnie Rice; siblings, Tracy Magnus, Darin Rice and wife Rogina, Rusty Rice and wife Laura; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.