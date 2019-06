Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Eugene Allton Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Allton, Sr. passed away on June 12, 2019. He was born on January 19, 1934 to Clark and Pansy Allton. Ron Attended Amarillo High, West Texas State, Texas Tech and TCU. He worked for DuPont Company, as a salesman, for 35 years and enjoyed his retirement, travelling the world all over. Ron also enjoyed being a minister later in life for 18 years. He had many friends from all places the family lived. He enjoyed being with his family, and watching it grow. Most of all, he enjoyed being a minister and having his wife beside him. Ron is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Rhonda Faye Allton. Ron is survived by his wife of 66 years, Faye Nell Lemons Allton; children, Karen Roberts of Flagstaff, Cynthia Fisher of Terlingua, and Ronald Allton II of Athens; grandchildren Rhonda Sickert (Johnathan), Jennifer Whitley (Mark), Missy Bauer and Jonathan Fisher; and great grandchildren, Samantha Sickert, Stephanie Sickert, Owen Whitley, Parker Whitley, Braxton Bauer and Caidin Fisher.

Ronald Allton, Sr. passed away on June 12, 2019. He was born on January 19, 1934 to Clark and Pansy Allton. Ron Attended Amarillo High, West Texas State, Texas Tech and TCU. He worked for DuPont Company, as a salesman, for 35 years and enjoyed his retirement, travelling the world all over. Ron also enjoyed being a minister later in life for 18 years. He had many friends from all places the family lived. He enjoyed being with his family, and watching it grow. Most of all, he enjoyed being a minister and having his wife beside him. Ron is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Rhonda Faye Allton. Ron is survived by his wife of 66 years, Faye Nell Lemons Allton; children, Karen Roberts of Flagstaff, Cynthia Fisher of Terlingua, and Ronald Allton II of Athens; grandchildren Rhonda Sickert (Johnathan), Jennifer Whitley (Mark), Missy Bauer and Jonathan Fisher; and great grandchildren, Samantha Sickert, Stephanie Sickert, Owen Whitley, Parker Whitley, Braxton Bauer and Caidin Fisher. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 15 to June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close