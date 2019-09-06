Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Ray Cheyne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Family and friends of Ronald Ray Cheyne will gather at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Granbury Church of Christ in Granbury, Texas to celebrate his life. Visitation will be Friday evening September 6, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Wiley Funeral Home. Jesus called him home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Officiating will be Chris Frizell. A private family burial will follow at the Granbury Cemetery under the direction of Wiley Funeral Home.



Ron was born in Canyon, Texas on August 27, 1940. He graduated from Amarillo High School and from The College of Pharmacy at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Ron and his family have been privileged to be members of the community of Granbury, Texas for over 45 years.



Ron will be remembered as a Christian, a believer, an overcomer, an incredibly hard worker, family man, pharmacist, "cowboy", rancher, genealogist, treasure hunter, fixer-of-problems, mindful citizen, pilot and missionary. He was solid, steadfast and true, honorable, humble, good, selfless, full of character, strength and faith, a true servant, a diligent provider, a trusted friend and the do-er of countless acts of kindness, both great and small, most of which will never be known other than to those blessed by them.



He will be dearly missed and is survived by his wife of 57 years Mary Pratt Baldwin Cheyne, his son Christopher David Cheyne, daughter-in-law Kim Cheyne, his daughter Courtney Cheyne Cobbs, son-in-law Ken Cobbs, grandchildren Jake Cheyne, Emma Cheyne, Walker Cobbs and Cooper Cobbs, brother Royce Cheyne, sisters Laura Faye Cheyne Croom and Brenda Cheyne Talley and extended families.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to the College of Pharmacy at Southwestern Oklahoma State University/General Scholarship Fund in Memory of Ron Cheyne R.Ph. (580-774-3190)



2 Thessalonians 2:16-17



'May our Lord Jesus Christ himself and God our father, who loved us and by His grace gave us eternal encouragement and good hope, encourage your hearts and strengthen you in every good deed and word.'

