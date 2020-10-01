Ronald "Ronie" Sills, 73, of Amarillo died April 11, 2020 in Dallas.
Memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Hillside Christian Church West Campus, 6100 Soncy. Burial was held in Crossroads Cemetery in Lebanon, TX. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Ron was born in Watonga, OK to Pete and Dorothy Sills. He grew up in Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas. Ron graduated from Shallowater High School in Shallowater, Texas in 1965. He began working as a salesman at West Texas Peterbilt of Lubbock in 1972. WTP moved him to Amarillo in 1979 and he retired after 34 years as the manager and a partner with WT Peterbilt of Amarillo alongside, Milton and Betty Henson, Jim and Diane Henson, and Tom and Patti Sprawls.
Ron married Karen Trammell on March 8, 1980 and recently celebrated their 40th anniversary. Ron and Karen were members of Hillside Christian Church. He was a Master Mason in the San Jacinto Masonic Lodge #1330 A.F. & A.M. Ron enjoyed monthly luncheons with his high school classmates and watching Texas Tech Football and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of Tascosa Golf Club and loved playing Gin. He collected and restored antique automobiles, loved car shows and won several ribbons for his '56 F-100 (Best Ford Truck Class Winner in 2017), '56 Fairlane, and '56 Thunderbird.
On January 27, 2017 he received the gift of life, a lung transplant. His daughter Dena named her "Loretta Lung". Loretta blessed Ron and his family with three more years of life.
Awaiting him in Heaven are his parents; sister, Cheryl Munholland; and aunt Eunice Desjardin.
Ron is survived by his wife, Karen Sills; children, Dena Sills of Lubbock, Zackery Sills and wife, Jenny of Amarillo, and Brianna Sills of Amarillo; grandchildren, Chase Stewart, Tye Edwards and wife, Brittney, Katie Sills, Nicholas Sills, Aiden Sills, and Olivia Sills; great-grandchildren, Lainnye and Kase Edwards as well as his best friend and brother-in-law, Dean Munholland; nieces and nephews, Deanie Munholland (Julie), Kelli Munholland Conway (Mike), Gene Munholland (Anna), and Tasha Rodden (David); and many great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends.
The family suggests memorials be made to Snack Pak 4Kids, 2406 SW 3rd Ave, Amarillo Texas 79106, Baylor Scott and White Dallas Foundation (Annette C. and Harold C. Simmons) Transplant Institute benefitting the Heart and Lung Transplant Assistance Fund, 3600 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas, Texas 75246.
Give the Gift of Life. Be an organ donor.
