Ronnie Boss (1954 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie Boss.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ronnie Boss, 65, of Amarillo, died Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Monday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive, with Chaplain Jeff Messer officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Ronnie was born June 1, 1954 in Amarillo to Hershell and Ruby Boss. He worked for Amarillo College as a landscaper. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with the love of his life, Joyce. They had a Chihuahua named Leila, whom they loved very much. Ronnie was a man of strong faith. He loved reading his Bible and listening to Christian music. He was also a devoted neighbor, lending a hand to whomever needed it. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce Sapp-Boss; his brother, Sonny Boss; and his sister, Mary Roys. Survivors include two sisters, Barbara Perdigan and husband Sam of Amarillo, and Betty Kirksey of Watauga, TX; a brother, David Boss and wife Jimmie of Amarillo; and several nieces and nephews.

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.