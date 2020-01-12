Ronnie Boss, 65, of Amarillo, died Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Monday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive, with Chaplain Jeff Messer officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Ronnie was born June 1, 1954 in Amarillo to Hershell and Ruby Boss. He worked for Amarillo College as a landscaper. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with the love of his life, Joyce. They had a Chihuahua named Leila, whom they loved very much. Ronnie was a man of strong faith. He loved reading his Bible and listening to Christian music. He was also a devoted neighbor, lending a hand to whomever needed it. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce Sapp-Boss; his brother, Sonny Boss; and his sister, Mary Roys. Survivors include two sisters, Barbara Perdigan and husband Sam of Amarillo, and Betty Kirksey of Watauga, TX; a brother, David Boss and wife Jimmie of Amarillo; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020