Ronnie Dale Smith
1941 - 2020
Ronnie was born July 13, 1941, the youngest of eight children, to James Noah and Lucy Smith in McLean, Texas. He married the love of his life, Sharon 'Diane' Smith, on October 13, 1962. He spent many years on the Amarillo Police Department as a Motorcycle Police officer also included serving in the Canine Unit. Survivors include two sons Dale W. Smith of Carrollton and Eric W. (Melissa) Smith of Amarillo; two brothers Don Loyd (Barbara) Smith of Amarillo, Raymond Smith of Austin, two sisters Vergie Ballard of Amarillo and Annette Horton of Tyler. and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be held at 10AM(Masks are Required) on Saturday, September 19th, at First Family Church, 6101 Bell St, Amarillo. Graveside service will be held at 12:30 Hillcrest Cemetery in McLean, Texas. To view the full obit, sign the tribute wall, or order flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
