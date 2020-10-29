Ronnie Dexter Mallory, was born on July 4, 1958, in Clarksville, Tennessee .His playfulness and his favorite rap song that lingers in our soul will forever make us Get It Poppin' whenever we hear it. Ronnie (Spud) Mallory memory will be cherished and kept alive by his brother; Ray Mallory, sister; Jannie Mallory-Burney, and many sons;James Earl Cofer, DeMarkus Morrow, Deshawn Saxton, DJ Westmoreland, Deontre Roman, and the twins; Jake and Luke Mallory,daughters;Jamisha Mallory, Shawn Cofer, Tausia Cofer, Noble Cofer, and Ossie Barnesand a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. His viewing will be Friday, October 30th from 6PM-7PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church and his funeral service will be Saturday, October 31st at 11AM, at Temple of Praise Community Church, 1900 W. Amarillo Blvd. Burial Llano Cemetery. To view the full obit and send flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com