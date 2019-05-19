Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie Wayne "Taw" Gowdy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronnie Wayne Gowdy "Taw" was the last of five children born to James E. Gowdy and Jewel Morris on March 30th 1934 in Hall County, Texas. Ron grew up on the family farm located in Lakeview, Texas, where his father was a cotton farmer. He worked on the farm himself until graduating from high school in 1952. After graduation Ron attended Clarendon College under a basketball scholarship until 1954. On March 17th 1954 Ron enlisted in the Army and served in Korea until January 6, 1956, when he was Honorably Discharged. He served another 8 years in the Army Reserve. Ron was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal. After his service, Ron attended West Texas State College under the GI bill and received his Bachelors of Business Administration degree in Accounting. On February 2nd 1967, Ron, having fulfilled the requirements prescribed by the Public Accountancy Act of 1945, was granted his certificate of Certified Public Accountant. In 2017 he received the distinguished recognition of his 50 year membership of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Ron had a distinguished professional career beginning in 1962 when he worked for Pioneer Natural Gas Company in Amarillo. He worked for them approximately 1 year, then worked briefly for H & R Block Co. and then on to Shelton Equipment & Machine Company. He worked for them until 1972 when Ron formed a Public Accounting Firm Located in Shamrock, Texas, with Jim Brandon and Don Wells, known as Brandon, Wells, & Gowdy. In 1979, Brandon, Wells, & Gowdy was sold to Brown, Graham & Company, PC, where Ron was a partner until his death. On March 30th 1961 Ron married Terry Roberts Mey in Amarillo, Texas. They were married for 51 years. They had three children, Richard, James "Mike" and Sam. Ron Gowdy enjoyed many things in this world. He was a lover of animals, the outdoors, and his family. He was involved in his community and served on the Chamber of Commerce of Shamrock, Texas, from 1975 to 1980. He served the Lord in many ways and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Shamrock, Texas until his death. Perhaps his greatest love besides his family was the game of golf. He played every weekend and was known around town and by his golfing buddies as "Deuce Gowdy". He received this nickname from his buddies Noel Walton and Fred Hoffman because he made not only one but two Holes-In-One on the golf course. In 2017 Ron relocated to Livingston, Texas where he would be closer to his family and he could live the rest of his life peacefully. Ron was proceeded in death by his mother and father, and his brothers James Morris Gowdy and Earnest Eugene Gowdy, and sisters Billie Frances Cook and Ima Ruth Hancock, and his loving wife Terry. Ron is survived by his three children Richard and his wife Mary Ann of Hartsburg Missouri, James "Mike" and his wife Paula of Livingston, Texas, and Sam and his wife Tami of Katy, Texas. He had six grandchildren, Christopher, McKenzie, Katie, Stephen, Sarah and Kim and one great grandchild, Knox. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Felix. The family would like any memorials in Ron's name to be made to the local SPCA of your choice. Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at

Ronnie Wayne Gowdy "Taw" was the last of five children born to James E. Gowdy and Jewel Morris on March 30th 1934 in Hall County, Texas. Ron grew up on the family farm located in Lakeview, Texas, where his father was a cotton farmer. He worked on the farm himself until graduating from high school in 1952. After graduation Ron attended Clarendon College under a basketball scholarship until 1954. On March 17th 1954 Ron enlisted in the Army and served in Korea until January 6, 1956, when he was Honorably Discharged. He served another 8 years in the Army Reserve. Ron was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal. After his service, Ron attended West Texas State College under the GI bill and received his Bachelors of Business Administration degree in Accounting. On February 2nd 1967, Ron, having fulfilled the requirements prescribed by the Public Accountancy Act of 1945, was granted his certificate of Certified Public Accountant. In 2017 he received the distinguished recognition of his 50 year membership of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Ron had a distinguished professional career beginning in 1962 when he worked for Pioneer Natural Gas Company in Amarillo. He worked for them approximately 1 year, then worked briefly for H & R Block Co. and then on to Shelton Equipment & Machine Company. He worked for them until 1972 when Ron formed a Public Accounting Firm Located in Shamrock, Texas, with Jim Brandon and Don Wells, known as Brandon, Wells, & Gowdy. In 1979, Brandon, Wells, & Gowdy was sold to Brown, Graham & Company, PC, where Ron was a partner until his death. On March 30th 1961 Ron married Terry Roberts Mey in Amarillo, Texas. They were married for 51 years. They had three children, Richard, James "Mike" and Sam. Ron Gowdy enjoyed many things in this world. He was a lover of animals, the outdoors, and his family. He was involved in his community and served on the Chamber of Commerce of Shamrock, Texas, from 1975 to 1980. He served the Lord in many ways and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Shamrock, Texas until his death. Perhaps his greatest love besides his family was the game of golf. He played every weekend and was known around town and by his golfing buddies as "Deuce Gowdy". He received this nickname from his buddies Noel Walton and Fred Hoffman because he made not only one but two Holes-In-One on the golf course. In 2017 Ron relocated to Livingston, Texas where he would be closer to his family and he could live the rest of his life peacefully. Ron was proceeded in death by his mother and father, and his brothers James Morris Gowdy and Earnest Eugene Gowdy, and sisters Billie Frances Cook and Ima Ruth Hancock, and his loving wife Terry. Ron is survived by his three children Richard and his wife Mary Ann of Hartsburg Missouri, James "Mike" and his wife Paula of Livingston, Texas, and Sam and his wife Tami of Katy, Texas. He had six grandchildren, Christopher, McKenzie, Katie, Stephen, Sarah and Kim and one great grandchild, Knox. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Felix. The family would like any memorials in Ron's name to be made to the local SPCA of your choice. Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at www.cochranfh.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 19 to May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close