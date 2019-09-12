Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ben F. Brown's Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 707 North MacArthur Boulevard Irving , TX 75061 (972)-254-4242 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronny Sue Roberson Solomon went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother and friend to many. Sue was born Thursday, February 5, 1942 in Hereford, Texas to Bill and Mary Roberson. She graduated from Amarillo High School in 1960 and was married to her high school sweetheart Richard Solomon for 56 years.



She is survived by her husband Dick, 2 children Doug Solomon and spouse Shari and Stephanie Colston, beloved mother-in-law Mamie Solomon, grandchildren Eben Solomon, Glynnis Stephens and spouse Tim, Logan Solomon, William "DJ" Solomon, Chelane Colston and Kaylee Colston, 2 step-grandchildren Robyn Smith and Blake Cannon and spouse Jessica, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, brothers and sister-in-law and many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.



Sue spent 43 years as an RN in both hospitals and clinical offices. She said the "joy of her life" was nursing and kept her credentials active until 2011. Sue spent her free time and Sundays singing at church and at home, music was at the core of her soul. Since 1976, She and her husband Dick, where active members of the North Texas Austin Healey Club, where they made and enjoyed many friendships within this group. Sue was a pioneer in getting more women to race Healeys. She is lovingly remembered for her outgoing personality, and there wasn't anywhere she went, that she didn't meet a friend. She will be missed by many.



The family will receive friends in state room 3, between 6:00 and 8:00pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Brown's Memorial Funeral Home, 707 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Irving. A funeral service will be held at Irving Baptist Fellowship, 2201 W. Shady Grove Rd. in Irving on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm with an interment at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens immediately following.

