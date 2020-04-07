Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnye Dell (Wright) Bishop. View Sign Service Information Horizon Funeral Home - Dalhart 701 Elm Ave. Dalhart , TX 79022 (806)-244-5500 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronnye Dell Wright Bishop, 83, passed away in her sleep on the morning of March 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA after a long-term illness.



In consideration of the national pandemic emergency, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of family and friends, a private burial in the Dalhart Memorial Park Cemetery will take place in the coming days with a remembrance and celebration of life gathering in Dalhart, TX to be scheduled at a later date.



Ronnye was the only child of Ruby Zan and Alvie Garland Wright born on August 4, 1936 in Shamrock, TX. After living in several communities in the Pacific Northwest including Seattle, WA and Prince Rupert, British Columbia, Canada, she moved to Dalhart during her first grade school year, where she resumed her education ultimately graduating from Dalhart High School in 1954. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles Edward Bishop, on February 6, 1955. They were married 47 years at the time of his passing in 2002.



Ronnye was a loving wife, homemaker, mother of three children, and grandmother to four granddaughters. She was an active member of the Denver Avenue Church of Christ in Dalhart, where she was a locally renowned cook and baker. Ronnye organized and prepared countless meals for fellow members and the community at both times of need and celebration. She was a champion duplicate bridge player participating in tournaments throughout Texas from an early age until illness necessitated her relocation, first to North Richland Hills, TX in 2012, and finally to California in 2015. She developed many great and lasting friendships at every stage of her life's journey with many that have continued unabated from her early grade school years until her final days.



She was preceded in death by her husband Charlie, and her parents, Alvie and Ruby Wright. Survivors include her son, Kyle Bishop of Los Angeles, CA; son Kevin Bishop and wife Laurie of North Richland Hills, TX; daughter Tonya Styron and husband Scott of Argyle, TX; granddaughters Alli Styron, Ari Styron, Brenna Bishop, and Avri Styron; sister-in-law Dorothy Bishop of Dumas, TX; brother-in-law Ronnie Bishop of Tulia, TX.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 6060 or in the spirit of helping the community during this national emergency, simply assist a shut-in or other neighbor in need with a meal or necessary supplies that may be difficult at this time for them to otherwise secure.

Ronnye Dell Wright Bishop, 83, passed away in her sleep on the morning of March 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA after a long-term illness.In consideration of the national pandemic emergency, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of family and friends, a private burial in the Dalhart Memorial Park Cemetery will take place in the coming days with a remembrance and celebration of life gathering in Dalhart, TX to be scheduled at a later date.Ronnye was the only child of Ruby Zan and Alvie Garland Wright born on August 4, 1936 in Shamrock, TX. After living in several communities in the Pacific Northwest including Seattle, WA and Prince Rupert, British Columbia, Canada, she moved to Dalhart during her first grade school year, where she resumed her education ultimately graduating from Dalhart High School in 1954. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles Edward Bishop, on February 6, 1955. They were married 47 years at the time of his passing in 2002.Ronnye was a loving wife, homemaker, mother of three children, and grandmother to four granddaughters. She was an active member of the Denver Avenue Church of Christ in Dalhart, where she was a locally renowned cook and baker. Ronnye organized and prepared countless meals for fellow members and the community at both times of need and celebration. She was a champion duplicate bridge player participating in tournaments throughout Texas from an early age until illness necessitated her relocation, first to North Richland Hills, TX in 2012, and finally to California in 2015. She developed many great and lasting friendships at every stage of her life's journey with many that have continued unabated from her early grade school years until her final days.She was preceded in death by her husband Charlie, and her parents, Alvie and Ruby Wright. Survivors include her son, Kyle Bishop of Los Angeles, CA; son Kevin Bishop and wife Laurie of North Richland Hills, TX; daughter Tonya Styron and husband Scott of Argyle, TX; granddaughters Alli Styron, Ari Styron, Brenna Bishop, and Avri Styron; sister-in-law Dorothy Bishop of Dumas, TX; brother-in-law Ronnie Bishop of Tulia, TX.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 6060 or in the spirit of helping the community during this national emergency, simply assist a shut-in or other neighbor in need with a meal or necessary supplies that may be difficult at this time for them to otherwise secure. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close