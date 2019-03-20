Roosevelt Lee Brackens (Captain), Sr. was a Christian and loved the Lord. He was a faithful and devoted member of Mount of Blessings Seventh-Day Adventist Church until his health failed. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters; Alsandra Brackens, Inez Brackens, and Leigh Ann Brackens all of Amarillo, a son Roosevelt Lee Brackens of Aurora, CO. His viewing will be held Thursday, March 21st from 5-7pm at Golden Gate Mortuary and funeral service will be Friday, March 22nd at 11 am at Mount of Blessings Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Dr. Ennis Johnson-Officiant. Burial Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019