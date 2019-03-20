Roosevelt Lee Brackens (Captain), Sr. was a Christian and loved the Lord. He was a faithful and devoted member of Mount of Blessings Seventh-Day Adventist Church until his health failed. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters; Alsandra Brackens, Inez Brackens, and Leigh Ann Brackens all of Amarillo, a son Roosevelt Lee Brackens of Aurora, CO. His viewing will be held Thursday, March 21st from 5-7pm at Golden Gate Mortuary and funeral service will be Friday, March 22nd at 11 am at Mount of Blessings Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Dr. Ennis Johnson-Officiant. Burial Memorial Park Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roosevelt Lee "Captain" Brackens.
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79105
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019