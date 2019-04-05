Roosevelt Sullivan, 72, of Canyon passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. Services will be 1:00 P.M. Sat., April 6 at the University Church of Christ with David Lough, minister, officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Brooks Chapel. View the full obituary at www.brooksfuneral.com
