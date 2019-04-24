Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosa Jane (White) Pace. View Sign Service Information Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors 314 S Hedgecoke St Borger , TX 79007 (806)-274-7333 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosa Jane Pace, 86, died at her home on Sunday, April 14, 2019.



A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Borger with Rev. Janell Blair officiating. Private graveside services will be held at Westlawn Memorial Park. Services are entrusted to Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. In lieu of flowers her memory may be honored with a gift to the Hutchinson County Museum, 618 North Main, Borger, Texas 79007 or to a .



Rosa was born November 5, 1932 in Borger to John White and Anna Caldwell White. She graduated from Borger High School in 1950, attended William Jewel College in Liberty, Missouri and received a doctorate in jurisprudence in 1957 from the University of Texas Law School. After passing her Texas bar exam she returned to her home town to practice law with her father. Dealing mostly with taxes and probates she practiced law for 50+ years up to the time of her death. She married Carroll Pace on January 3, 1968 in Borger. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year.



Rosa was actively involved in the establishment of the Hutchinson County Museum in 1977, and she and her brother published the first history of Hutchinson County. That effort gained the brother-sister team recognition from the Texas Historical Commission. She served as chairman of the Borger museum for 18 years.



She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ann Luginbyhl; and brother, John White.



Survivors include her husband, Carroll Pace; three daughters, Ann Porter and husband David, Virginia Pace and husband Todd Wells, Mary Jane Anderson and husband John; and eight grandchildren ages from six to twenty-one.

