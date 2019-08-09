Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosa T. Moya. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rosa T. Moya, age 84, of Hereford, TX passed away Monday evening, August 5, 2019.



A celebration of her life will be at 11:00 am Friday, August 9 at Good News Church, 621 E 15th, Hereford with Pastor David Alvarado, her son, officiating. Interment will follow in St Anthony's Cemetery under the guidance of Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Services.



Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00 pm Thursday, August 8th at Good News Church with a service beginning at 6:00 pm.



She was born August 30, 1934 to Natividad and Ramona Torres. She married Angel Moya in 1955 and they resided in Hereford, TX.



Rosa was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Her entire life revolved around taking care of her family. Her children and grandchildren were her heart. Her incredible patience, selflessness, kindness and love are just a few of her many amazing qualities that she was admired for. A part of our hearts left with her when she passed. She will be greatly missed.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Natividad and Ramona Torres, her husband Angel Moya, Idelfonso Alvarado, brothers: Paul, Toby and Tomas Torres, great-grandson Levi Martinez and great granddaughter Victoria Rueda.



She is survived by siblings: Terry Cuellar, Mary Trevino, Teodoro Torres and Natividad Torres, Jr. Children: Lupe Alvarado, wife Gloria of San Antonio, David Alvarado, wife Elvira of Hereford, Nora Guerrero, husband Raul of Dumas, Angel Moya, wife Margie of Amarillo, Rosemary Casias of Dallas, Richard Moya, wife Margaret of Amarillo, Alice Gomez, husband Jeff of Amarillo, Debbie Alvarez, husband Frankie of Amarillo, Bobby Moya, wife Carla of Lubbock, Jesse Moya, wife Michelle of Hereford. She is also survived by 34 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and 13 great-greatgrandchildren.





