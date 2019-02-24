Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Rosalie Romero 79, of Amarillo passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Rosary with family stories and a celebration video will be held Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at 6 pm at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 2 pm Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery.



Rosalie enjoyed spending times with her family, grand-kids and great-grand kids. She had a heart of gold and was selfless. She was always taking care of others wants and needs. Rosalie loved her parents, brothers and her sister very much. She loved spending time in the mountains, sipping coffee on the cabin porch. She overcame many medical issues in her life. Rosalie was part of the non-profit organization "LIPS" where she helped raise money for Opportunity School. She was a devoted Catholic.



She married Clifford Romero in 1955 in Clovis, NM.



She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Lucy Lindvay and her siblings Louis Lindvay, Jr., Marjorie and Bill Handley, Gary Lindvay, Richard Charles Lindvay and Mary Lou Lindvay.



Rosalie is survived by her husband, Cliff Romero; children Rick Romero and Jeff Mayo, Mark and Krista Romero, Tina Sims and Brad Stark, Julie Hampton and John Judkins, Chance and Cameron Judkins; grandchildren Brian Romero and Veronica Plasencio, Brad and Mary Romero, Melissa Romero and John Averett, Alexis Ortiz, Jake and Jennifer Romero, Faith Romero, Shane and Sommer Sims, Dexter and Quinn Sims, Baylee Hampton and Eric Osborn, Nate Hampton and Jessie Vogler. Great-Grandchildren Mason Romero, Brylee Romero, Rylan Romero, Aspyn Romero, Kole Baber, Scarlette Ortiz, Ezekial Ortiz, Blakeley Sims, Wilder Sims, James Romero and John Romero; and her brother, Dennis ray Lindvay.



The family will receive friends at 9208 Orry Avenue.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Meals on Wheels.





Rosalie Romero 79, of Amarillo passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Rosary with family stories and a celebration video will be held Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at 6 pm at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 2 pm Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery.Rosalie enjoyed spending times with her family, grand-kids and great-grand kids. She had a heart of gold and was selfless. She was always taking care of others wants and needs. Rosalie loved her parents, brothers and her sister very much. She loved spending time in the mountains, sipping coffee on the cabin porch. She overcame many medical issues in her life. Rosalie was part of the non-profit organization "LIPS" where she helped raise money for Opportunity School. She was a devoted Catholic.She married Clifford Romero in 1955 in Clovis, NM.She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Lucy Lindvay and her siblings Louis Lindvay, Jr., Marjorie and Bill Handley, Gary Lindvay, Richard Charles Lindvay and Mary Lou Lindvay.Rosalie is survived by her husband, Cliff Romero; children Rick Romero and Jeff Mayo, Mark and Krista Romero, Tina Sims and Brad Stark, Julie Hampton and John Judkins, Chance and Cameron Judkins; grandchildren Brian Romero and Veronica Plasencio, Brad and Mary Romero, Melissa Romero and John Averett, Alexis Ortiz, Jake and Jennifer Romero, Faith Romero, Shane and Sommer Sims, Dexter and Quinn Sims, Baylee Hampton and Eric Osborn, Nate Hampton and Jessie Vogler. Great-Grandchildren Mason Romero, Brylee Romero, Rylan Romero, Aspyn Romero, Kole Baber, Scarlette Ortiz, Ezekial Ortiz, Blakeley Sims, Wilder Sims, James Romero and John Romero; and her brother, Dennis ray Lindvay.The family will receive friends at 9208 Orry Avenue.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Meals on Wheels. Funeral Home Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo

2800 South Osage

Amarillo , TX 79103

(806) 374-1500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close