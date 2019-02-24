Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalyn Burke Ramsey. View Sign

On February 11, 2019, Rosalyn Burke Ramsey, 88, of Amarillo, Texas was called home by her heavenly Father to join the love of her life Bob. Rosalyn was deeply devoted to her Savior and lived a life of service along with her husband Bob through her 27 years of ministry to the children of First Baptist. Sharing God's word and the love of Jesus to each of the children that entered her 1st grade Sunday school class and VBS is what truly made her heart full. Rosalyn touched many lives with her loving acts of kindness, her compassion, her graciousness that made her beautiful inside and out and her deep love for her son Keelan. A dedicated employee of Sante Fe Railway for 37 years, Rosalyn retired and with her husband opened Ramsey Motor Company. Although Amarillo was where her heart was Rosalyn and Bob moved to Lawrenceville, Ga. in 2012 to be closer to her son and enjoy making more treasured memories with their grandchildren and great grandchildren. As promised by her family, Rosalyn and Bob will be coming home to Amarillo and a celebration of their life will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 1pm at First Baptist Chapel with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating followed by a private burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.



Ms. Ramsey was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Bob C. Ramsey on September 27, 2017 and her parents Minnie Seymour and Jim Burke. Rosalyn will be dearly missed by her son Keelan Ramsey and his wife Sharon of Lawrenceville, Ga.; grandchildren Shaun Ramsey and wife Rachel, Coltan Ramsey, Chayton Ramsey, Heather Parker and husband Justin; great grandchildren Landon Parker, Austin Parker and Faith Parker; brothers Cecil Burke and wife Billie, Jimmy Burke and wife Joy, Johnny Burke and wife Joy; sisters Mary Jean Navaroli and husband Al, Donna Henson and husband Keith, Alice Glemaker and husband Danny; along with many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the .



Arrangements are by Cox Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive



