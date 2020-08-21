Or Copy this URL to Share

Rose Mary Stoker, 57, of Canyon died August 18, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Friday August 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday August 22, 2020 at 4:00 PM at the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. The Service will be broadcast live from the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Chapel. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



