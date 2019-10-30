Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Galub. View Sign Service Information Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo 2800 South Osage Amarillo , TX 79103 (806)-374-1500 Committal 10:00 AM Llano East Cemetery Service 11:00 AM Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Rosemary Galub 91, formerly of Amarillo died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Alamogordo, NM.



Committal services will be at 10 AM Thursday at Llano East Cemetery. Memorial services will be at 11 AM Thursday at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church with Wendi Gordon and Steve Brauner pastors officiating. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Rosemary was born on June 28, 1928 in Amarillo. She worked as a waitress and a store greeter throughout her life. There was none finer, due to her gracious countenance glowing smile, and her warmly enthusiastic spirit.



Rosemary attended Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed many craft and sewing projects to benefit others. Rosemary was a member of civic organizations to include Daughters of the Nile, Amarillo Moose Lodge, and the VFW Women's Auxiliary as a WW2 Gold Star Sister.



She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, Frances, Betty and Ann. She was also preceded in death by her brother Wally Richards, who died in Europe as a WW II Army Veteran. .She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Miller.



Rosemary is survived by her beloved husband Carl N. Galub of Alamogordo NM; one daughter Tobey Miller and her husband Eddie of Howardwick; two stepdaughters, Donna Swanson and her husband Jeff of Alamogordo NM and Pamela Feally, Dothan AL; her stepson Russ Galub and his companion, Judy Olson of Caledonia, IL; and 14 precious grandchildren whom she adored and many great grandchildren in TX, NM, SC, and AL, all who loved her and will miss her tremendously.





